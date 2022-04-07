Today we want to tell you the story of Meimei, a dessert street cat who finds the love of a family who decides to take care of her. When she lived as a stray, his health and her appearance were worrying. But a few days of care, caresses and love were enough to transform her completely. And today she is there most beautiful cat in the world.

Meimei was hiding under a car parked in the courtyard of a house in Malaysia. Luckily for Meimei, that house belonged to a woman with a heart of gold who loves animals more than anything else in the world. She couldn’t have come to a better house.

Nur Hamizah Had he found the cat and immediately realized he needed a hand. Meimei had sores all over her body and the signs of life were clearly visible on the street. She was losing her fur and her smell was terrible. So the woman decided to help her.

She seemed very needy and begged me to help her. I was so thrilled the first time I saw her. I said to myself: “If she survives, I will take care of her and love her as much as possible”.

The kitten was dirty, covered in insects, she had an injured paw, so they immediately took her to the vet who was afraid she couldn’t do it. But the woman who saved her was determined to make sure this was a new beginning for the cat.

After 5 months the cat was unrecognizable. And it was all thanks to the woman who looked after her every day, without making her lack anything, especially that love that she had always desperately needed.

Now Meimei is a beautiful cat with a thick white coat who loves to play in her new home and give back all that love she received from her human mom.