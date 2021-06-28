The hilarious clip of Gracie, the puppy who wanted to carry the newspaper down the driveway

Today we decided to tell you about one clip which has been on the web for a short time and has become viral. The protagonist is a puppy of suns 4 months, called Gracie, which despite its small size, wanted to try to bring the newspaper within his dwelling. He obviously needed help.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

A story exhilarating, which amazed thousands of people. Seeing these pictures really is unbelievable.

His human friends, when they posted the video, said they had adopted the little one a short time before. They found it in a shelter local and fell in love with hers personality.

However, he was not the only dog ​​in the house. Gracie has others too 2 little brothers on all fours, more large of him. The family immediately wanted get used to the little dogs to get the newspaper.

In fact every time they hear the boy arrive, they begin to run and fidget to go outside. Their only purpose is just to take that object, which is a lot important for their human friend.

Of course Gracie wanted to carry this on too routine. However, he didn’t realize at all that his sizes were different from those of his 4-legged siblings. He needed to Help to make it.

Gracie’s viral clip

That morning the puppy waited for the boy to arrive out the door. He wanted to arrive before of the others. In fact as soon as he heard the noise of his bike, he started to to run for the driveway.

It came to an end and when it took the newspaper in the mouth, he realized that for him it was a lot heavy. He tried to drag it with the same all his strength and seeing it was really hilarious. Here is the video of what happened below:

Gracie when she realized that he couldn’t do it alone, ran to the feet of his human friend, who was controlling him. Eventually, with the help of the man he succeeded in his target.