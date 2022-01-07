Carson was not used to being in a shelter, so he threw in the towel and surrendered to what seemed like a doom.

What we tell you today is the story of Carson, a wonderful and very sweet pit bull who found himself, in spite of himself, living in a small, cold and uncomfortable box of a shelter. He wasn’t used to living like that at all, so he spent the whole time huddled in a corner shaking like a leaf.

For heaven’s sake, we want the speech to be clear. We, as well as all animal lovers, are deeply grateful to the shelter volunteers and rescue associations.

They play a exceptional work every day, non-profit, with the sole purpose of guaranteeing stray and abandoned puppies a roof over the muzzle and hot and tasty meals every day.

But it must be said that the box of a shelter is certainly not the ideal place in which a dog should live for a long time.

Carson, for example, has lived his entire life in one comfortable home. Then suddenly his owners realized they had too much of him and handed him over to their hometown shelter.

Not being used to it in the slightest, the puppy lay down and huddled in a corner of his box and started tremble like a leaf all the time. He did not eat, he did not sleep. He was just shaking.

The turning point in Carson’s life

The hearts of all the volunteers at the facility were shattered upon seeing the sadness of that sweet puppy. They told her story on the internet and a volunteer from another association named Lauren she immediately fell in love with him.

The young woman ran to take it and, after having known him for a while, she realized that she no longer wanted to part with him.

Today Carson is a completely different big dog. It doesn’t tremble anymore, but wags its tail all day and never separates from her lovely new mom.

We hope Carson’s story will push as many people as possible to to adopt. Dogs locked in shelters are just waiting for someone to take them away and give them a second chance to be happy.