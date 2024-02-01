Hamilton and his love for the Prancing Horse

Certainly Lewis Hamilton he never skimped on compliments Ferrariexpressing on several occasions his passion for the most famous Red in the world and purchasing various models over the years, such as the LaFerrari, of which he owns one of the 499 examples produced.

Hamilton-Ferrari, honeyed words

It starts in June 2013, when at the magazine F1 Racing tale: “Throughout my racing career, from karting onwards, I have always seen Ferrari as a top team and it is no mystery that driving for them is always the desire of every driver. Anyone who looks at a Ferrari thinks it's a fantastic car.”

Six years later, November 2019. Mattia Binotto, then Maranello team principal, had words of esteem for Hamilton, who commented with a smile and amazement: “I think it's the first compliment I've received from Ferrari in thirteen years. I really don't remember ever being mentioned by them, ever. Thank you, I gladly accept them. It's nice and fun to have them recognized after all these years, but I'm grateful.”

Then interviewed by Sky Italia,in September 2021, he did not hide his dream of seeing himself dressed in red: “For many years, when I came to Monza, walking next to the fans, I heard them telling me: “Come to Ferrari”. This warmed my heart, but it was quite incredible that he had never driven for Ferrari in so many years. Because it is a dream for anyone, a goal to be achieved. It was never really possible and I'll never quite know exactly why. I've seen pictures of their pilots and red is always red. I have a couple of Ferraris at home, I can drive those but not the F1 Ferrari.”

But in 2025, a lifelong dream could come true.