Gulshan Grover recently arrived at a dance reality show and narrated a funny story about himself in the show. He narrated an anecdote when the Moroccan authorities refused to grant him a visa and because of this Shahrukh Khan.

Describing the incident, Gulshan Grover said that those officials had refused to grant visas, saying that he had beaten Shahrukh Khan. This short clip of this dance show is now going viral.

Gulshan told that there was a delay in his flight and he asked one of the female officers there if he wanted to roam around there, could he get a one-day visa there? He refused to grant him a visa, stating that he had beaten Shahrukh Khan. Gulshan then told him that Shah Rukh was his friend and that he did it for the shooting of the film, not in real life.

Gulshan said that people in Morocco are very fond of Hindi films and its stars. Shah Rukh Khan and Gulshan Grover have appeared in several films including ‘Duplicate’, ‘Yes Boss’ and ‘Ram Jaane’.