Actress Anushka Sharma is going through the last days of her pregnancy these days and is expected to give birth by the end of this month. Fans are also excited about the arrival of the little guest at the house of cricketers Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. This will be the first child of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who got married in 2017. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had given this information in August last year.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had told about the birth of the child that a new guest is going to come in January. Actually, on August 27, Virat Kohli shared a picture of Anushka Sharma flaunting her baby bump. In this picture, he was standing behind, while Anushka Sharma was standing forward flopping baby bump. At present, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in Mumbai and their child can be born on any day this month.

Virat Kohli recently returned from Team India’s tour of Australia on Paternity Leave. Anushka Sharma has often shared her pregnancy experiences with people. Recently he did a photo shoot for the cover page of Vogue magazine. In these pictures, she is seen flaunting baby bump. Not only this, he has also given a detailed interview to the magazine, in which he has shared his experiences related to pregnancy.

In an interview given to the magazine, Anushka Sharma had said that the year 2020 has been very bad for everyone, but it has also been a good thing for her pregnancy. He said that being locked down in the early months helped him hide his pregnancy. Anushka Sharma said that in those days the roads were empty and no one could see her when she went to the doctor’s clinic. Due to this, people could not know about pregnancy. Virat Kohli and Anushka themselves gave this information to the people in late August.