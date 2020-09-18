Google has removed Paytm from the Play Store. Google has cited a policy violation behind it. Now in such a situation, the biggest question in the minds of customers is what will happen to the money that was in the Paytm wallet. Let us tell you that you do not need to panic at all.

Please tell that after removing the Paytm app, Paytm has clearly said that all your money is completely safe. After Google’s decision, Paytm tweeted, “Paytm Android App on Google’s Play Store is temporarily unavailable for new downloads or updates.” It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue your Paytm App as usual.

Why the action on Paytm?



Google does not allow any kind of gambling or betting app on its platform. The user was being redirected from Paytm’s app to a betting app. Google had earlier issued notice to Paytm developers. But with no action, the company has finally removed the app.