The movie Godzilla vs. Kong has been one of the most anticipated films of the seventh art. Although its premiere was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, in some Latin American countries it can already be seen in theaters, as well as on HBO Max.

During 2020, Godzilla vs. Kong had four premiere dates, but sanitary restrictions in several countries made its debut impossible. In the United States, for example, its premiere is scheduled for March 31 in theaters and HBO Max , as the Government considers that the situation of the pandemic in the country has improved.

In Latin America, HBO Max won’t arrive until June. Therefore, the only option to see the film will be in theaters. However, it will only be possible in some countries. Next, know the list of nations in which Godzilla vs. Kong.

When is Godzilla vs. Kong?

The premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong in Latin America will depend on each country. In some it will be in this month of March, while in other countries it will be in April.

Where can the premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong?

Godzilla vs. Kong can be seen in movie theaters in some countries and via HBO Max.

Godzilla vs. Kong premiere in Argentina

The premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong in theaters in Argentina will be on March 26, 2021.

Godzilla vs. Kong premiere in Mexico

The premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong in theaters in Mexico will be on March 24, 2021.

Godzilla vs. Kong premiere in Peru

Cinemas in Peru have not yet reopened, while the HBO Max signal will be available from June.

Godzilla vs. Kong premiere in Chile

The premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong in theaters in Chile will be April 15, 2021.

Godzilla vs. Kong premiere in Colombia

The premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong in theaters in Colombia will be on March 21, 2021.

Godzilla vs. Kong premiere in Ecuador

The premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong in theaters in Ecuador will be on March 26, 2021.

Godzilla vs. Kong premiere in the United States

The premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong in theaters in the United States will be on March 31, 2021.

Godzilla vs. Kong premiere in Paraguay

The premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong in theaters in Paraguay will be on March 26, 2021.

Godzilla vs. Kong: trailer