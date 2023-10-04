Wold Kolb – who was that again? Of course, a mayor of Frankfurt, the first freely elected head of the city after the war, has made a great contribution to the reconstruction. But most people who grew up long after the SPD politician’s era probably wouldn’t think of much more than that. Unless you follow Mirco Becker’s Instagram account. Under the title “Back then in Frankfurt” he opens a new chapter in local history every day.

In the post about Kolb, the thirty-five-year-old briefly addresses the repression that the future mayor was subjected to under National Socialism, shows Kolb’s iconic photo with a jackhammer on the Römerberg, mentions the housing shortage, 1950s architecture, failed capital city ambitions and finally comes to the funeral of the popular city leader, when 100,000 Frankfurters lined the path from the Paulskirche to the main cemetery.