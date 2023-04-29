Nobody cheers for Goliath, Wilt Chamberlain once said that he looked a lot like Goliath: compared to a giant we’re all a bit David, that’s okay. 99% of the Davids of this earth lose, of course, otherwise the science of predictions would not make sense. Yet that afternoon of 1950 in Belo Horizonte thirteen thousand Davide throw themselves onto the field at the final whistle. All against Frank Borghi, who doesn’t understand and is even exhausted because he has just accomplished an epochal feat. He takes a few steps back, they put their hands on him. But not to beat him: they lift him up to heaven and carry him in triumph.