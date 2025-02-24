It was 1995 and a long time ago, specifically 17 years, that John Travolta had triumphed dancing in Grease (1978) and Saturday Night Fever (1977). The actor had spent his youth falling in love with adolescents and, arriving at 90s, it seemed that his days of musicals and party dances had come to an end. He was 40 years old when his chief fictitious gangster chief crossed his way and changed his plans.

Since he had begun in this performance, the one who had given life to the Chulito del Institute had not stopped working, but it was at the end of the century that he found the thriller who, years later, would become one of his films more celebrated. It was titled Pulp fiction And, with her, Quentin Tarantino He had directed what would later be known as “his masterpiece.”

That title is not little deserved, because that film of stories of Cruzadas A assassinos not only gave its actors Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman And the travolta characters for which they will always be remembered, but many of his scenes – we speak of the briefcase or that twist dance, for example – they have been later recreated to satiety, becoming part of our popular culture.

There are films that take time to curdle in the minds of critics and public and there are others that become an immediate success. Pulp fiction It was one of the first for experts and the latter for the audience. But, if something is clear, this duality is often premonition of a success insured in the awards season. And perhaps it would have been, if not because, in 1995, another story won this thriller the race for the Oscar, never better.

The ‘Forrest Gump’ career for the Oscar

The sense of humor, blood, expletives, biblical quotes, the tribute to an old Given his correct place in the mind of the public and the lists of eternal works, he was a man with a box of chocolates who won the heart of the voters.

Unlike this, not even the director of Forrest Gump Robert Zemeckis Not your own Tom Hanks They trusted the success of their film. “I said: ‘Bob, will anyone interest this movie? Are we doing something here that makes any sense for someone?” He explained his protagonist decades later. Zemeckis told him it was “a mines field.” “We may be sowing the seeds of our own destruction,” he replied.

But nothing is further from reality. The story based on the novel of Winston Groom On a man with an intellectual disability that began to run and intervened in great decisive moments in the history of the United States, he won the public’s sympathy with the beautiful personality of the protagonist, the soundtrack that highlighted each era and historical images in the We saw Hanks with John Lennon, Kennedy or Elvis. It can be said that the Oscar was, then, quite close.

The defeat of ‘Pulp fiction’

And finally arrived on March 27, 1995 with the 67th edition of the Academy Awards and Forrest Gump He had razed with 13 nominations in total. Pulp fiction It was the second favorite with 7 nominations on a night in which, finally, The lion king He went ahead to Tarantino and became the second great winner of the night with 4 awards, including the original soundtrack of Hans Zimmer And that romantic Can You Feel The Love Tonight of Elton John.

In the rest of the categories, the Hanks movie took the possibility of taking the statuette to his bloody companion, who could only take the Oscar to Best original scriptaward that was disputed with Bullets on Broadway (Woody Allen), Four weddings and a funeral (Mike Newell), Heavenly creatures (Peter Jackson) and Three colors: red (Krzysztof Kieślowski).

Forrest Gump He took six statuettes to his house – confirming in the most awarded film of the night – A Best adapted script, better assembly, better visual effects, best actor, best director and best film. In this last category, they competed Four weddings and a funeral, maybe show (Robert Redford), Life imprisonment (Frank Darabont) and Tarantino’s. Not bad for a film in which not even those responsible had just trusted.

