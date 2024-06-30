Home page politics

Today’s new elections in France have begun. But when can we expect the first results, projections and forecasts of the French election?

Update from 30 June, 2:48 p.m.: In the parliamentary elections in France today, several prominent politicians voted in the morning before the first results of the 2024 French election are announced in the evening. President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron cast their votes for the French election in Le Touquet, northern France.

Results of the parliamentary elections in France: Sarkozy and Hollande cast their votes for the French election

Update from June 30, 1:37 p.m.: In the early parliamentary elections in France today, several leading politicians cast their votes for the 2024 French election this morning, including former presidents Nicolas Sarkozy and François Hollande. Their political camps are eagerly awaiting the first results of the French election. At least according to the polls for the new elections, it looks like Marine Le Pen’s party will be successful.

First results of the 2024 French election: Incident during early parliamentary elections in Nice

Update from June 30, 1:05 p.m.: In Nice, the head of a polling station was attacked with a punch by an election worker who wanted to prevent the polling station from opening for the early parliamentary elections in France. Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi announced this dpa during the French election today. The police arrested the attacker.

First results of the 2024 French election today: high voter turnout in the early parliamentary elections

Update from June 30, 12:33 p.m.: In the new elections in France today, voter turnout by midday was significantly higher than in previous French elections. According to the Interior Ministry, 25.90 percent of eligible voters had cast their votes by 12 noon; in the 2022 election, turnout at this time was 18.43 percent.

First results of the 2024 French election: When will the forecasts and projections for the parliamentary elections be available today

First report from June 30th 12pm: Paris – The Results of the 2024 French election are eagerly awaited today. The early elections in France are not only attracting national, but also international attention. After all, the early parliamentary elections in France could not only cause a political earthquake for President Emmanuel Macronbut also throughout Europe.

Results of the 2024 French election: Polls on the early parliamentary elections see Le Pen’s party in the lead

The current polls on the new elections in France at least suggest that the first results of the 2024 French election have the potential to bring about a turning point in the political landscape. After all, the polls for the French election suggests that Macron’s party is facing a bitter defeat. Recent polls and forecasts for the French election show that the party National Rally (RN) by Marine Le Pen could win the early parliamentary elections in France.

The right-wing nationalist party RN with its top candidate and Le Pen’s Crown Prince Jordan Bardella According to the latest polls and forecasts for the French election in 2024, the French government may even hope for an absolute majority in the new elections. A success of Le Pen’s party in the runoff elections would not only have a major impact on the country’s domestic politics, but possibly also have consequences for politics within the EU and France’s support for Kiev in the Ukraine WarEven before the French election, Macron warned of the change that could lead to a “civil war”.

Results of the French election: 49 million people entitled to vote in parliamentary elections

This is precisely the change that around 49 million citizens could bring about as a result of the results of the French election. President Macron accepted the potential turning point with his decision by announcing the dissolution of the French National Assembly in order to clear the way for early parliamentary elections in France following his party’s disastrous results in the 2024 European elections and the shift to the right in his own country.

For this reason, the constituencies will decide on the results of today’s new elections in France on June 30, 2024. Resident voters will vote in their respective districts on the distribution of seats in the French National Assembly after the 2024 French election.

Results of the 2024 French election today: New elections go into the second round

However, today’s results in the 2024 French election will not yet determine the final outcome of the new elections. After all, the runoff elections will be held in two rounds to fill the 577 seats in the National Assembly.

The first round of early parliamentary elections will take place today, Sunday (30 June), while the second round of early run-off voting is scheduled for 7 July.

30 June and 7 July 2024 577 MPs Assembly President Yaël Braun-Pivet

First results of the 2024 French election: New elections have already started on Saturday

The first round of the early parliamentary elections in France has already officially begun. On Saturday afternoon (June 29) – and at 8 a.m. local time – the first polling stations opened on the small French island group of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon off the Canadian east coast. The local public broadcaster 1ère Saint-Pierre et Miquelon reported on the start of the 2024 French election.

The majority of French people will be able to cast their vote in the run-off elections on Sunday and vote on the results of the French election in the first round. Due to the time difference in some overseas territories, the early elections officially started on Saturday.

First results of the French election: When will there be forecasts and projections for the parliamentary elections today

The polling stations in France close at 8 p.m. After that, opinion research institutes publish nationwide forecasts and projections on the results of the 2024 French election. These are based on a partial count of the votes cast. The forecasts and projections for the French election are generally reliable. They provide initial indications for the new elections before the final election results are announced.

In France, the counting of votes is usually done quickly. It is therefore expected that the winners of the current runoff elections in France will be announced this evening.

French election 2024 today: Le Pen’s Rassemblement National goes into new elections as favorite

The results of the European elections could also provide an indication of the outcome of today’s French election in 2024. At that time, the right-wing nationalist party Rassemblement National received more than 30 percent of the vote in France.

The party received more than twice as many votes as the Renaissance-camp of Macron. In the current polls for the election in France, Macron’s party is faltering. It is currently only in third place. While RN around Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella clearly ahead of the competition Macron’s party still has to fight against the Alliance New Popular Front (NFP) from left-wing populists, socialists, communists and greens claim.

Results of the new elections: French election decides on possible cohabitation

This could mean that the extreme right could win the French election for the first time since the end of the Second World War. As a rule, the party with the most seats provides the prime minister. If the Rassemblement National emerges as the winner of the 2024 French election, there could be a cohabitation – in which the government and the president come from different political camps.

On July 7, not only will the composition of the National Assembly in the early parliamentary elections be finally decided in the second round, but also what could happen to Macron himself after the French election in 2024. After all, various scenarios can occur after a victory by Le Pen’s party in the French election.