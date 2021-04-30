We are in the first half of the 1950s. At this time, the United States is the example of prosperity in which the rest of the world looks. Its automobile industry manufactures eight million automobiles a year… and sells them. Great cars that reflect power, prosperity, the American dream. Between its popular range under the Ford logo, and the more luxurious Mercury and, above all, Lincoln, Ford Motor Company has a gap to fill.

A team is entrusted with the management of the launch project of a new brand, the so-called ‘E Car’ project (the ‘E’ stands for ‘Experimental’), an intermediate class saloon according to the American guns of the time: 5, 40 meters long.

The team appointed by Ford to manage the project is dominated by marketers. They are convinced that it is enough to make a model with a size and an engine that responds to the majority demand of the public, and to wrap it in a good production campaign. In addition, the range must have very low manufacturing costs, but calculating that the parts do not have to be replaced until after the end of the warranty (10,000 kilometers) and, on the contrary, offering good quality spare parts.

Manufacturing

You have to think that, after World War II, the so-called Whiz Kids landed in Ford. It was a group led by Charles Bates Thornton, a colonel specialized in the field of statistics. Under his command were Arjay Miller, Ben Mills, George Moore, Francis Reith, Theodore Wilbur Anderson, Charles Bosworth, Joseph Edward Lundy, Robert McNamara, and James Wright. His preparation in terms of financial analysis and control was spectacular, but his knowledge of the automobile not so much, to put it mildly.

In search of a name



To create the new brand name, Ford turned to countless focus groups, including Marianne Moore, a flamboyant modernist writer and poet, boxing and baseball lover, and Pulitzer winner. Moore proposed names like Bullet Cloisone, Civique, Utopia, Turtletop, Tucotinga, Mongoose or Intelligent Whale (the Intelligent Whale…). The final name of the brand, Edsel, will not be adopted until the last moment, and will be made in tribute to Edsel, the son of Henry Ford, president of the Ford Motor Company from 1919 to 1943, the year of his untimely death.

Edsel’s Bermuda Station Wagon

A first prototype is ready to roll on August 17, 1955. And in September 1957 the entire Edsel range is presented: four-door sedan, two-door, convertible, Station Wagon… with the ‘Model Year 1958’. Designed to captivate the middle classes, the Edsel was conceived to be a true advance to the car of the future, full of innovative mechanisms and groundbreaking aesthetics. And a network of a thousand of their own dealerships has been developed, which have before them the task of selling two hundred thousand units a year.

But the reception is disastrous, and the business goals very difficult to achieve. There are several reasons.

Ford had promised a cutting-edge vehicle, but the Edsel offers nothing technically original except for a few details like the ‘Teletouch Electric Push Button Transmission Selector’, an automatic gear selector operated by keys on the steering wheel.

Four doors with hard top

The design is highly criticized, in particular the narrow vertical grille (which allows the entry of air that fed the V8) around which the entire front end was structured.

And the quality



On the other hand, the base Edsels (Ranger, Pacer and Station Wagon) use Ford chassis and are built in the same factories as these. As for the top of the range, Corsair and Citation (with a huge 345 hp V8 engine) are derived from the Mercury and share their chain. But those responsible for the Ford and Mercury plants prioritize the manufacture of their own models to the detriment of the Edsels. Thus some arrive at the dealerships with obvious symptoms of a bad assembly, and have to be returned for reconditioning. Hoods or trunks that resist opening, and multiple leaks: Edsel becomes the acronym for ‘Everyday something else leaks’ (‘every day a new leak’). There are even electrical problems due to paint drying ovens, regulated too strong, affecting car wiring.

And as if the difficulties were few, the US market changes completely with respect to the moment in which the idea of ​​the ‘Project E’ was born. And it is that from 1955 and until 1958, he sees how sales fall by fifty percent, while the category of medium saloons in which Edsel intended to enter, does so by sixty percent. And yet the clientele turns to cars under five meters and six-cylinder engines.

In 1958 only 63,110 Edsel were sold, a year later the figure drops to 44,891. In 1960 the Edsel received some aesthetic changes, to update some lines that are out of fashion (in fact, they take away all its personality), and smaller engines are installed up to a six-cylinder 140 hp. But sales fall, just three thousand units, Ford Motor Company loses money on each car and, in November, decides to end the Edsel adventure.

It was launched with an expensive advertising campaign

The revenge of destiny



The history of Edsel’s failure is still studied today in many colleges. Not only because this shipwreck is one of the most spectacular in the industry, but also because it is the fruit of a long preparation that, apparently, left nothing to chance. The Edsel disaster was a painstaking involuntary suicide, but for those responsible at Ford it was an unfair and unforgivable response from the public.

But, curious things in life, today the Edsels, the archetype of the great American automobiles of the 1950s, with their personal frontals and few manufactured units compared to other models, are highly appreciated by collectors. All a revenge to a destiny, perhaps, unfair.