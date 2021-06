Elisabeth Rehn has been a member of the national football team’s home games since the mid-1960s. Now he tells what tactics Owners must play in the European Championships.

Although Elisabeth Rehn is already at the respectable age of 86, he still lives in the middle of the forest in Hila, Kirkkonummi.

He has lived here for 38 years. About a kilometer from the border of the plot, the Upinniemi garrison begins, in an area that the Soviet Union forcibly leased from Finland until January 1956.