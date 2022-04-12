If you are born on the other side of the fence of alleged aggression you are screwed! Everyone expects brutal fights, malice, assaults, fights from you. Especially when you are a dog. This is the sad story of Marco, which we like to call Etna, a nickname given to a large black dog in the lava color of his volcano because of his resistance.

His muzzle is already a charm: he has a white brushstroke that softens his face, already affable on his own. The white stripe of him starts from the source, fades a little and gently slips between the eyes, heading towards the truffle. That place worthy of pampering, certainly not the bites of others like him, unaware and unfortunate like him. His big chest is white, reminiscent of a soft and cozy pillow from Ikea, the kind that repairs after an endless and tiring day.

Its size and physicality left the owners foreshadowing unexpressed skills. They have so well thought of training him in hatred, in aggression: in dog fights.

Lots of muscles, lots of fights, lots of gains. Etna has embarked on the sad path, usually with no return, of combat.

That absurd, illegal and immoral place, where dogs become bad to save their lives and not get torn apart.

One fine day, during one of his many races, he was abruptly injured and abruptly abandoned on the side of a road, bleeding and panting, in pain and fear of the unknown.

Luckily for him, a two-legged guardian angel who passed by picked him up, medicated as best he could and took him to the veterinary emergency room.

Etna risked his life, and to save his life, they had to amputate two legs.

From the amputation onwards, the dog was entrusted to the volunteers of the municipality of Trecastagni, a village on the slopes of Etna, in Catania.

In this welcoming and loving place, Etna began her new life made of love, care, visits to the vet, visits from volunteers.

His heart, really very tired, started beating again with happiness and anticipation, and not with fear and that indispensable dose of race-saving and life-saving anger.

Now Etna is waiting for its second chance.

As often happens after a toxic love, he is afraid. He is afraid of loving, trusting and entrusting himself, he is afraid of suffering and being abandoned.

His heart and his big body are very tested and now they need a welcoming home and another heart that wants and can mend his wounds.

Etna is afraid of other animals, despite himself, because they taught him distrust and instilled anger, but he loves people deeply and in silence, especially those who saved his life. He uses the silent language of love to reciprocate so much care and silently waits for someone to decide to take him home with them.

From every wound of love, thanks to the right people and the right partner, one can heal and love again.

Etna will also have its second chance and will be able to love again.

For information: Bianca 348.9317891, Giorgia Scuderi (dog educator) 349.5133056

* Valeria Randone is a psychologist, specialist in clinical sexology, in Catania and Milan (www.valeriarandone.it) and author of book “The repairer of hearts – Words that repair”