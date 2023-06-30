Home page politics

From: Sven Hauberg

Split

Annalena Baerbock talks to locals in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Mongolia is pursuing a “feminist foreign policy” – but does not want to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has good relations with China. Not easy terrain for Annalena Baerbock.

Munich/Ulan Bator – “It’s all about learning from others”, said Annalena Baerbock when she presented the guidelines of her feminist foreign policy last March. After all, other regions of the world are “in some ways ahead of the Federal Republic” in this area. According to the Green politician, one of these countries is Mongolia. And indeed: the East Asian democracy recently introduced a law that is intended to increase the proportion of women in parliament to 30 percent. In Germany, such a quota would be unthinkable at the moment. A woman has also been responsible for the country’s foreign policy since the beginning of 2021 – almost a year longer than in Germany. And: 60 percent of all university degrees in Mongolia are completed by women, in Germany it is slightly more than every second.

At the end of this week, Annalena Baerbock traveled to something like a model country for feminist foreign policy. The concept, which Baerbock’s Mongolian counterpart Batmunkh Battsetseg has officially endorsed as the first Asian foreign minister, states that greater consideration should be given to the interests of women, for example in peace processes or humanitarian crises.

Battsetseg had invited colleagues from Germany, France, South Africa and Indonesia, among others, to the first Asian conference on the subject. “No society on earth can be successful if it excludes half of its population,” declared Annalena Bärbock there on Thursday. And praised Mongolia for sending more women to UN peacekeeping operations than almost any other country. “Women are important peacemakers when they are involved in humanitarian work,” said Baerbock.

Baerbock in Mongolia: sandwiched between Russia and China

However, the meeting in Mongolia, a country with 2.7 million inhabitants, is also an example of how beautifully formulated wishes and harsh reality can sometimes collide painfully. Example Ukraine war. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Baerbock has repeatedly recalled the suffering of women in the country. Her French colleague Catherine Colonna also recalled in Ulan Bator that Putin’s war is also a war against women and girls may be. So far, however, Mongolia has always abstained from the crucial UN resolutions condemning the Russian invasion.

Which is of course not surprising when you look at the map: Mongolia is a landlocked country and is wedged between its overpowering neighbors Russia and China. Almost all trade in the sparsely populated country runs through the two states, with 80 to 90 percent of exports going to the Chinese. In addition, Mongolia gets 98 percent of its petroleum products from Russia. Mongolia is aware of these dependencies, said Foreign Minister Battsetseg, and is working to reduce them. A difficult balancing act.

“After being part of China for over 300 years and then a de facto part of the Soviet Union for over 65 years, Mongolia has always been careful to maintain its independence,” explains Viktor Frank from the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Ulan Bator. “The young democratic republic simply cannot afford bad relations with its two autocratic neighbors.”

Is Mongolia good as a mediator in the Ukraine war?

Tuvshinzaya Gantulga, a former foreign policy adviser to the Mongolian Presidentbelieves that, despite or perhaps because of its unique location, Mongolia will one day even serve as a place for peace negotiations between Russia and the Ukraine could serve. Not only did the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spent three years in the country as a child; both countries could also feel safe in Mongolia: Ukraine because Mongolia is a democracy, and Russia because of the close ties with its Asian neighbor. Gantulga also points out that Mongolia has so far been neutral in the conflict.

But the country is still a sought-after partner for Germany for other reasons. For example, because both countries have also been working together militarily for years. Mongolia has been involved in the international military operation in Afghanistan since 2009 and guarded the German camps there for years. The Federal Republic is currently training a Mongolian peacekeeping contingent and is supporting the country in setting up a mountain infantry unit. When visiting the two training missions near Ulan Bator, Baerbock said on Friday that the use of peacekeeping missions “serves peace in the world”.

On the other hand, Ali Al-Dailami, the spokesman for defense policy, sees the German engagement as “critical”. leftParliamentary group: “The Mongolian armed forces have been cooperating with the NATO military alliance since 2005 and have actively participated in combat missions in Kosovo and Afghanistan. Increasing ties to the Bundeswehr and NATO are sending false signals of confrontation to the two giants in the north and south of the country: Russia and China,” Al-Dailami said Frankfurter Rundschau.

Not only China is courting Mongolia

But what makes Mongolia interesting for many countries is not just its soldiers. But their raw materials. Mongolia, which is about four times the size of Germany, has large deposits of coal, uranium, copper, gold, silver and rare earths; overall, the country’s mineral resources are said to be worth US$1 trillion. “In the area of ​​economy, the raw material partnership and renewable energies, we can use the common potential even better,” said Baerbock on Friday.

However, the Mongolian wealth of raw materials also arouses desires elsewhere. In the middle of the week, for example, representatives of Mongolia, South Korea and the USA came together for their first “dialogue on rare minerals”. According to the US State Department, the question was what role “Mongolia could play in meeting the global need for rare minerals”. At the beginning of June, Tesla boss also left Elon Musk in Ulaanbaatar to talk to Prime Minister Luwsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene about possible research collaboration on rare earths.

France, on the other hand, hopes to conclude a uranium deal worth around one billion euros in the fall. And only on Tuesday did China’s head of state and party head court Xi Jinping the Mongolian Prime Minister in Beijing. China is “a partner that Mongolia can trust and rely on,” Xi coaxed. Mongolia, it seems, can choose its friends.