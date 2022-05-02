from Cristina Marrone

Many athletes when they feel fear and tension do not feel competitive, but in reality it is a useful feeling, learning to manage it in order not to get overwhelmed.

Many athletes for the fact of feeling in voltage or have fear they do not believe they are competitive, without reflecting on the fact that even the opponent on the other side of the field experiences the same emotion. Fear is not a sign of inadequacy, but the reaction to a dangerous situation or felt as such he says Stefano MassariMatteo Berrettini’s mental coach.

Fear actually has its own use as he tells Dino Zoff in the book O win or learn written by Massari himself (see left). Says the goalkeeper: We must be afraid because useful fear. Not an enemy to escape from. If we listen to it, if we accept it, it can help us to give our best. I was born to be a goalkeeper and to deal with fear. The goalkeeper and fear are a bit the same thing when you think about it. It is no coincidence that the goalkeeper is also called the extreme defender. Because the extreme bulwark, the last possible remedy to the talent and courage of the opposing attackers, to the mistakes of teammates, even to bad luck.

I don’t train athletes not to be afraid, but to manage it, not to be overwhelmed, emphasizes Massari. The same thing happens with tension. The biggest mistake you can make is thinking that you can play without tension. In decisive moments, everyone tries it. The champion is not the one who does not feel fear and tension, but the one who, by training the mind, learns to manage these difficulties, in order to limit their impact or even uses these emotions to increase the attention and intensity of the game, reaching perhaps even higher levels of performance.