The author makes documentaries. In this novel, Frédéric Brunnquell tells the daily life of the 55-man crew of a Saint-Malo factory ship who transforms whiting caught between Ireland and Iceland into surimi. When the storm rages, the fishery falls behind. When the good weather returns, the huge trawl sometimes brings up too many fish for processing on site. It will take several days of work to make surimi. Therefore, “We throw back into the sea the two hundred tons of dead whiting that cannot be stored on board. Caught for nothing, destroyed ”, explains the author. In theory, fish quotas per species not to be exceeded have existed for a long time in the European Union. In practice, they can only be checked for whole fish brought back to port. And as there are more and more factory ships in Europe and elsewhere, this testimonial book shows us that the sustainable management of this resource does not exist.