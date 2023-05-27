Fabiola Campomanes 50 years old, she is one of the most beautiful women in the Mexican show business and if you take a look at her career you will be able to see the soap operas she has made, in addition to having appeared as a model in some music videos and one of them was Party in the Sierra of The Tijuana toucans.

It was in 2004 when Fiesta en la Sierra premiered, where Fabiola Campomanes played Sandra Avila Beltranthe queen of the pacificin said video clip where he is seen arriving in a helicopter with military clothing and a cap to mislead his appearance at said event.

The video has more than five million views and many remember when Fabiola Campomanes caused a stir upon her arrival, because as previously stated, she is considered too beautiful a woman, in addition to having a great charisma, which few celebrities have.

Fabiola Campomanes in the Fiesta en la Sierra video/screenshot

“I come from seeing the queen of the south, who refers to this song, my respects to that woman, I read Pérez Reverte and she has more than not a man”, “Fabiola Campomanes. A beautiful actress! These Toucans carry pure beautiful female in their videos. They don’t mind spending!”, “Fabiola Campomanes beautiful mamacita”, write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that the Mexican actress is currently a participant in MasterChef Celebrity where she has demonstrated her skills in culinary art and many fans have liked her way of handling herself on the reality show, she has also always handled herself as a versatile woman who fits her to any challenge.

