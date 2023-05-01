More than twenty years have passed since the last time an expropriation became the subject of national debate. At that time, it was a mayor of Bogotá, Enrique Peñalosa, who made the transcendental decision that gave the rich and powerful members of the Country Club of Bogotá goosebumps, but which led the city and society to reflect on whether the The private enjoyment that a few had over one of the most important and extensive green areas in the north of the Colombian capital should be above the public use and enjoyment that all citizens could give it if this space became a gigantic park open to all .

Today most of the land that Peñalosa wanted to convert into a park is still closed off by high fences that guarantee its exclusive use for Country Club members. However, a small piece of this, the land previously occupied by the polo fields of said social club, did become a metropolitan park. There, every day you can see the residents doing sports, there are music festivals like Jazz al Parque, young and old find an oasis in the middle of one of the most vibrant commercial areas of Bogotá. It is indisputable that a gift was made to the city. A gift resulting from expropriation.

The process to ensure that this little green patch in the middle of the city belonged to everyone was not easy or immediate. In fact, in the year 2000 the Peñalosa administration announced the expropriation, but the seizure of the property was not immediate. A judicial lawsuit began that had its first ruling in 2011 when a Bogotá judge endorsed the decision of the mayor’s office and in 2014 the second instance ruling would come by the Council of State, leaving the expropriation firm. In total, it took almost 15 years for justice to give the go-ahead to an action that Peñalosa himself explained in a tweet on August 19, 2014: “Expropriation is not communism: it is used in the US, France, any democracy where general interest over the individual.”

It must be made clear that in the case of the Country Club the expropriation of the polo field was not in exchange for nothing. There was a first payment made by the city of Bogotá to the club for more than five billion pesos and there is a remainder that has not yet been paid because there are differences between the amounts that the club expects to be paid, about 190 billion pesos. , while the appraisal that was made when the land was delivered did not exceed 11 billion.

23 years have passed and the situation of expropriation WITH PAYMENT of 7 hectares in the heart of Bogotá has not yet been fully clarified. Now do you understand why the Petro administration talks about an express expropriation to advance its promised agrarian reform?

Peñalosa himself said it: it is not communism. Colombia has been waiting for a century for an agrarian reform to come to fruition that will help alleviate the social tensions that tear us apart and bleed us to death. At first, the government sought to negotiate with the owners of the land in order to advance towards that objective, but the steps were discreet, far removed from the final goal. Hence, one can understand the step they want to take.

Expropriation for the common good, Peñalosa demonstrated, is a path that can change the face of society. As long as the owners of the land are paid.

