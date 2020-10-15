DM Dr Ajay Shankar Pandey always remains in the discussion due to off-the-shelf work. On Thursday, he reached a farmers seminar in Bhikanpur village. The farmers were explaining the disadvantages of burning straw. Meanwhile, a farmer said, when the paddy crop is harvested, some part remains in the field without even wanting it. It is our compulsion to burn it.On the farmers’ talk, DM reached the field with the officers. With his sickle, he got himself involved in cutting paddy. Then he showed the farmers what was left of the straw? Told the farmers that if they harvest the paddy in this way, the starch will not survive and there will be no situation to burn it. Recently, the administration had filed a case in Kushalia village of Mussoorie a day earlier.

Farmers burn stubble despite ban

The farmer is accused of burning stubble even after the ban. In this case, the regional accountant Pitam Singh was also suspended. There was anger among farmers about this matter. When the DM came to know of this, he held a farmers seminar in Bhikanpur village. During this time, the farmers fiercely asked questions.