The Argentine horror film 'When evil stalks', directed by Demián Rugna, has captured the attention of both the public and specialized critics. With an innovative approach to the genre, this production has been awarded at various festivals and promises to be an intense experience for horror lovers.

With its intriguing plot and outstanding cast, 'When Evil Stalks' has become a cinematic phenomenon that has generated expectations around the world. Since his award-winning time at Sitges Festival Until its next premiere in Peru, the film has aroused the interest of those seeking strong emotions and original narratives on the big screen.

Trailer for 'When Evil Stalks'

Where can I watch the movie 'When Evil Stalks'?

'When evil lurks' will be available to see at Cineplanet, Cinépolis and Cinemark. So far the film has not been confirmed in other theaters. Likewise, to enjoy this unique cinematographic experience, we recommend you keep an eye on the listings in your city and make sure you don't miss the premiere of this horror masterpiece.

What is the plot of 'When Evil Stalks'?

The plot of 'When evil lurks' immerses us in a remote Argentine town, where two brothers discover the presence of a man possessed by demonic forces. The fight to survive and unravel the mystery behind this ancient evil triggers a series of terrifying events that will keep the viewer in suspense throughout the film. With a focus on genuine horror and a shocking narrative, this feature film promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of the genre.

When does 'When Evil Stalks' premiere in Peru?

Horror fans in Peru will be able to enjoy 'When evil lurks' on the big screen starting Thursday, February 8. The wait has been long, but this masterpiece of Argentine cinema finally arrives in theaters across the country. Get ready to immerse yourself in a chilling journey full of suspense, horror and unexpected twists that will leave you breathless.

Cast of 'When Evil Stalks'

The cast of 'When evil lurks' It is led by talented Argentine actors who bring to life the characters of this disturbing story. Among the protagonists stand out Luis Ziembrowski, Ezequiel Rodríguez, Silvina Sabater and Demián Salomónwho offer masterful performances that will completely immerse you in the dark and disturbing plot of this film.

'When evil stalks', Argentine horror film. Photo: YouTube screenshot

