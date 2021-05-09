A group of children use computer resources in class. GETTY IMAGES

The covid-19 pandemic has caused numerous changes in the way we interact, in the way we work, impacting to a greater or lesser extent in all sectors. In this sense, digitization has been an ally to restrictions on mobility, presence and proximity of people.

The training sector has not been immune to these changes, and the institutions that had a more traditional model were forced to migrate to a digital format in order to continue developing their activity. But has a true digital transformation taken place, a shift towards a disruptive learning model?

The answer on numerous occasions is clear: “Generally, where before there was a blackboard, now, you will see a digital screen, and your colleagues will have stopped sitting next to you, to go online connected. Your teacher — as best he can or knows — continues to give his lessons. “

This change does not imply the development of a new model, of a new way of doing things, of a learning model in accordance with the needs of today’s children and young people. Never like now, there has been such a big gap between the way of assimilating knowledge of the new generations, and the way in which they are taught in educational institutions.

Technology is no longer a competitive advantage to become a commodity. Having a virtual campus, using videoconferencing systems or virtual assistants, is a necessary standard. But it is that, in education, the important thing is not the continent (the technology), the important thing is the content, and above all the learning methodology that is used so that students assimilate said content.

Do you consider that more attention is paid to a (video) game or to an adult presenting topics in a monologue class? Why then do we not use the mechanisms that are within our reach today, to make the assimilation of content more fun, more real, similar to the daily environment in which children and adults interact.

It is important not to get carried away by this false mirror of “technologizing” aspects of knowledge, because we will be falling into the serious error of adapting the medium and not the form. It is essential to influence the use of active and agile methodologies that make our students do (motivation) and be (aptitude).

Because let us not forget that the future of the economic and social development of our country depends to a great extent on the success or failure of the progress and transformation of our educational sector.

Sandra Valera and Mónica Guardado They are responsible for ‘e-learning’ and Partner-Director of Afi Escuela de Finanzas, respectively.