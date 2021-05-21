With 70 goals in favor, no one is aware that Vicente Moreno’s Espanyol could be the top scorer in the history of Blue and Whites in a league. In their favor, their dominance in LaLiga SmartBank, the fact of playing 42 games (there are still two days left) and the number of forwards with a level higher than the category that the Blue and Whites have, with Raúl de Tomás (22), Adrián Embarba (9) and Javi Puado (12) as the most significant trident.

But this record is not going to be broken by the parakeet team. In the 1950-51 season, Espanyol played 30 games, was eleventh in the championship but broke the scoreboard in favor, with 82, the highest record in its history, still unmatched. That competition was one of the most goals scored in history despite the fact that only 16 teams participated, but it had several peculiarities after the Spanish National Team achieved fourth place in the 1950 World Cup in Brazil.

The first event that triggered the rain of goals was the low level of Lleida, the bottom of the category with 13 points and 134 goals received, the most thrashed team in the history of Primera. In their debut in the elite, the ilerdenses competed as best they could but received hard defeats such as 10-1 from Deportivo, 10-0 from Athletic or 8-0 from Espanyol (then Spanish), which they did win, in their condition on occasions of the medical team, a defeat at the Camp d’Esports by 5-4. And it is that the goals fell like rain that campaign.

Javi Puado.

Octavio Passos



That Espanyol made two goals to remember against Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​a reflection of their offensive potential and the magic of Sarrià, where they scored 61 of the 80 goals. The derby was special and recently 70 years of that anniversary were celebrated in which the parrots beat Barça 6-0. Against Real Madrid, three-quarters of the same: a 7-1 against a Whites who finished ninth that season. Seeing Espanyol in Sarrià (fourth best venue) was a guarantee of success.

To achieve that record, the perica squad had great forwards who years later, in the famous Oxygen team, became the best in the championship. One case is that of Javier Marcet, top scorer parakeet with 18 goals. They were followed by Julián Arcas with 16, Rafa Grau with 13, like José Egea. Up to 11 footballers scored goals in a very positional football and where the demarcations were respected excessively. A record that will still endure.