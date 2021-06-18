We are shortly after receiving a new dose of drama from Netflix. Elite, its successful Spanish production, is about to premiere its fourth season and fans couldn’t be more excited.

In that sense, the streaming company sought to appease the atmosphere with the launch of Short Stories, special chapters that brought us closer to the end of those plots that had remained unsolved after the closing of the third installment of the series. However, these spin-offs have only managed to raise expectations and now the wait is even more distressing.

When is Elite 4 released?

According to the different updates by Netflix, The series is scheduled to premiere on June 18.

What time does Elite 4 premiere?

Colombia: 2.00 am

Ecuador: 2.00 am

Mexico: 2.00 am

Peru: 2.00 am

Panama: 2.00 am

Bolivia: 3.00 am

Chile: 3.00 am

Venezuela: 3.00 am

Puerto Rico: 3.00 am

Paraguay: 3.00 am

Argentina: 4.00 am

Brazil: 4.00 am

Uruguay: 4.00 am

Elite Trailer 4

How to watch Elite 4 on Netflix?

In order to stream Elite Season 4, you must first have a Netflix account. The platform has three subscription modalities: basic (S / 24.90), standard (S / 34.90) and premium (S / 44.90).

Why didn’t some actors continue in Elite?

In a recent press conference, Darío Madrona and Carlos Montero, creators of the series, revealed that new characters will join Las Encinas. They will captivate fans and offer a new direction in history. However, doubt remains as to why many characters will no longer be part of the show.

Given this, Montero denied the rumors about those theories that indicated that a massive dismissal would be the reason for this situation.

“We have a fantastic new casting. They had it very difficult because they arrived with very consolidated actors and it was not easy at all. However, from the beginning you fall in love with them. I always say that all the people on Twitter – who are hating us because we have killed or fired other characters – that we have not fired them, they have left. Two days later they are going to feel terrible because they are going to fall in love a lot with the new ones, “he said.

The poster for the fourth season includes new faces and reveals the actors returning to the intriguing story. Photo: Netflix

Elite 4: characters

Samuel García Domínguez (Itzan Escamilla)

Guzmán Nunier Osuna (Miguel Bernardeau)

Ander Muñoz (Arón Piper)

Omar Shanaa (Omar Ayuso)

Rebeka López de Gallegos (Claudia Salas)

Cayetana Grajera Pando (Georgina Amorós)

Ari Blanco Commerford (Carla Diaz)

Patrick Blanco Commerford (Manu Ríos)

Mencía Blanco Commerford (Martina Cariddi)

Phillipe Florian Von Triesenberg (Pol Granch)

Benjamin (Diego Martín).

Elite 4: cast

Much to the joy of fans, many of the original plot actors will return for the fourth installment of the series. However, it has been announced that the cast of the new characters includes Manu Ríos, Carla Díaz, Pol Granch and Martina Cariddi, among others.

On the other hand, it has been announced that some actors will not return for this long-awaited installment. They are Mina El Hammani, Álvaro Rico, Jorge López, Danna Paola and Ester Exposito.

Where to watch Elite 4 online for free?

Although access to Netflix is ​​subject to a payment, the platform allows free playback of its titles for seven days as part of the testing process. However, this is after subscribing to any of its three payment methods.