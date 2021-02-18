Among the most famous series in history, El Internado stands out, and this 2021, after 10 years after the end of the first version, it returns with a reboot entitled El Internado: Las Cumbres. This production, in which the Peruvian actress Francisca Aronsson acts, promises a climate of mystery, thriller and a high dose of suspense. The series, which is produced by Amazon Prime Video, it will have a total of eight chapters.

The scriptwriters of this version are Laura Belloso, Asier Andueza, Sara Belloso and Abraham Sastre , who have been part of the original fiction team. Regarding her role as a screenwriter, Sara Belloso is the executive producer of the spin-off and is accompanied by Laura Fernández Espeso, Javier Pons, Ignacio Corrales and Sonia Martínez.

The first season of El Internado: Las Cumbres was shot in the first quarter of 2020, and has had natural settings from the north of Spain. Similarly, the Iratxe Monastery has been one of the key locations in this series. Other locations include destinations such as Donostia, Hondarribia, Lazkao, Usurbil and Ergoien, as well as Bilbao and Anglet. If you still do not know this production, here we will tell you everything.

When does El internado: Las Cumbres premiere?

The first season of El Internado: Las Cumbres will premiere on Friday, February 19, 2021 via Amazon Prime Video.

At what time does the series El internado: Las Cumbres premiere?

Spain: 9.00 am

Mexico: 2.00 pm (Thursday 18)

Peru: 3.00 am

United States (Miami, Florida, NY): 3.00 am

Ecuador: 3.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Venezuela: 4.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Uruguay: 5.00 am

Paraguay: 5.00 am

Brazil: 5.00 am

Where to see The boarding school: Las Cumbres LIVE ONLINE?

The boarding school: Las Cumbres can be seen LIVE ONLINE through the Amazon Prime Video signal.

Amazon Prime LIVE

If what you want is to see Amazon Prime LIVE, you must subscribe to the platform according to the payment plans that you will see in this LINK. On the other hand, you can also try the seven-day free trial and see The Internship: Las Cumbres.

‘The boarding school: Las Cumbres’: trailer

‘The boarding school: Las Cumbres’: characters

‘The boarding school: Las Cumbres’: cast

Asia Ortega as Amaia

Albert Salazar as Paul

Daniel Arias as Eric

Natalia Dicenta as Mara, director of the boarding school

Ramiro Blas as Darío

Mina El Hammani as Elvira, science teacher

Joel Bosqued as Leon, music teacher

Daniela Rubio as Adele

Claudia Riera as Inés

Paula del Río as Paz

Gonzalo Díez as Julio

Carlos Alcaide as Manu

Alberto Amarilla as Elías, Latin teacher

Lucas Velasco as Mario, gym teacher

Kándido Uranga as Arturo, abbot of the monastery and director emeritus

