Bollywood Veteran star Dharmendra is 85 years old but his personality is still evergreen. He was born on 8 December 1935 in Nasrali, Ludhiana. In 1960, he stepped into films with ‘Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere’ and never looked back after that. Worked in many great films including ‘I Milan Ki Bella’, ‘Aay Din Baar Ke’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Chupke Chupke’.

In his 60-year film career, he lived more than one character, but also missed doing some iconic characters. One such film was ‘Anand’ which was offered to him by well-known director Hrishikesh Mukherjee but in this film Rajesh Khanna brought the character of Icon Anand alive. This story was narrated by Dharmendra himself, who reached the Kapil Sharma show in connection with the promotion of a film a few years ago.

He had told that once Hrishikesh Mukherjee met him on the flight and narrated the story of the film Anand. Talked to him about the character but later Dharmendra came to know that Rajesh Khanna is working in ‘Anand’. Dharmendra further told what was after this that he disturbed Rishi da one night after drinking and did not let him sleep.

Dharmendra telephoned and asked him the story I had told him about the film Kithet Gayi Rishi Da. After answering Dharmendra’s question repeatedly, Rishi Da said – So go to Dharam. After this, after getting upset with Dharmendra’s phone again and again, Rishi Da said – Please let me sleep and sleep yourself.