Nikki Haley leaves the stage in Charleston, South Carolina, after announcing her withdrawal from the race for the Republican nomination | Photo: EFE/EPA/RICHARD ELLIS

The only opponent that former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) still faced in the Republican Party primaries for the United States presidential election, Nikki Haley confirmed in a speech this Wednesday (6) in Charleston, South Carolina, that is leaving the race to be the opposition candidate for the White House. However, she avoided expressing support for her co-religionist.

She congratulated Trump on his victories on “Super Tuesday”, when the former president had a devastating performance. Also counting the primaries held earlier, Trump now has 995 delegates (1,215 are needed to win the Republican nomination), against 89 for Haley.

“It is very likely that Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee when the convention [nacional] of our party is held in July. I congratulate you and wish you happiness. I wish happiness to anyone aspiring to be President of the United States. Our country is too precious to allow our differences to divide us,” Haley said.

However, she avoided directly expressing support for Trump. “Now it is up to Donald Trump to win the votes of those in our party and others who did not support him. And I hope he does,” said Haley.

Trump's opponent in the November election, President Joe Biden, asked Nikki Haley's voters on Wednesday to support him.

“We all know that this is not just any election. I know that Democrats, Republicans, and independents disagree on many issues and have strong convictions. That is good. But I also know this: what unites Democrats, Republicans and independents is love for the United States,” said the Democrat in a statement.