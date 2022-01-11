Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

How did the collaboration with ex-US President Donald Trump go? A former Republican adviser now gives details.

Munich / Washington – He is not considered easy and idiosyncratic. He polarizes. And he likes to see things differently. More than a year after retiring as the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump * is still ubiquitous in the US political landscape.

Donald Trump: Former adviser reports on cooperation with ex-President of the USA

So it would appear that the Republican Party is still being dominated by his person. The storm on the Capitol in Washington, which is also blamed on Donald Trump, marked the first anniversary on January 6th. And: The 75-year-old is still active in politics internationally, although he is no longer head of government and head of state. He recently assured the right-wing populist head of state from Hungary, Viktor Orbán *, his support.

Television was such an important part of his daily life.

“Viktor Orbán from Hungary truly loves his country and wants security for his people,” Trump recently said of the Hungarian Prime Minister. Orban had his “complete support” in the Hungarian election in April, the Republican added. He was courting the ultra-conservative politician who is considered highly controversial within the European Union (EU) because of his political solo efforts. There is a series of records that have come down to us that Trump is sometimes difficult. Now there was another example of this thesis. the Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) asked his former security advisor Fiona Hill in an interview how the government work with the former boss had been.

Donald Trump: Ex-President of the USA apparently watched television all the time

“It was impossible without a joke. We tried to portion the information, to give him information nuggets. It didn’t work, ”the 56-year-old told the SZ: “Many of the high-ranking employees have tried to get into the Sunday shows on the major TV channels. Or on Fox News talk shows to speak to the President like that. That worked much better than in the Oval Office. “

It couldn’t be stressed enough, said Hill, adding, “TV was such an important part of his daily life – he watched TV all the time! Often times he would meet with a foreign leader and the first thing he would ask is: Did you just see this on TV? ”Hill was National Intelligence Officer for Russia from 2006-2009 under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama and Eurasia worked on the US National Security Council (NSC).

Donald Trump: Fiona Hill once resigned from her NSC office

In March 2017, Donald Trump * appointed her special advisor and managing director for European and Russian affairs in the National Security Council (NSC). In July 2019, she resigned from her position. (pm) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA