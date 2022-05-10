Getting a DNA test is easier than ever before, with the rise of home testing kits that are both convenient and affordable. Many people are now choosing to get tested, either to discover more about their ancestry and origins, to find new living relatives, or to establish whether they have a susceptibility to certain genetic diseases and conditions.

As DNA testing becomes ever more sophisticated and widely available, it can tell us more and more about ourselves and our unique make-up, helping us to make informed lifestyle choices to stay healthier for longer. Keep reading to find out exactly when finding out about DNA matters and why this is the case.

Susceptibility to Disease

One of the most important scenarios concerning unlocking the information coded within our DNA is where we want to find out about the likelihood of our developing an inherited or genetic condition. While knowing our family history plays a crucial role in this, a test can often give statistical information on the probability of us going on to develop the condition.

Further, there are many cases where individuals may not know their full family history – incidences of adoption are a prime example of this. Some diseases, too, don’t show up in every generation, and DNA testing can reveal, therefore, susceptibilities that we might not have even been aware existed.

Many people choose to get tested so that if they discover they have a risk of developing a condition, they can make the necessary lifestyle changes that could help prevent this or mitigate the symptoms of the particular condition. For example, if a DNA test reveals that you are likely to develop polycystic kidney disease, there are steps you can take to protect your kidneys early from the damage that this disease can cause, such as losing weight if required, quitting contact sports (an MRI test will determine if this is necessary), and reducing your stress levels.

It can be a very personal choice when it comes to the decision to get tested to find out the likelihood of your going on to develop a disease or condition, and this shouldn’t be undertaken lightly; getting support through the process, so it’s a good idea to speak with your doctor or a medical professional first.

Tracing Your Origins

For some people, finding out about their family’s origins is really important, especially if there’s an aim to find long-lost living relatives or re-connect with distant cousins, for example.

Home DNA testing is a great option to go about this; as well as providing you with information regarding your family’s ancient past and ethnic ancestry, most companies offering this service give the user access to vast databases, which can help you to find genetic matches – thereby tracking down the lost relatives you may be looking for. Have a look at this My Heritage DNA review for more information on how at-home testing works. This particular service offers powerful family tree tools as well as DNA testing to help users build a complete background of their genetic past and heritage.

At-home testing is quick, easy, and painless. Typically, you will be sent everything you need to take the sample, along with a prepaid envelope to return it and easy-to-follow instructions. In most cases, you will simply need to rub a swab along the inside of your cheeks to collect a cell sample and seal this in the container provided, ready to go back to the lab. Results are sent out either electronically or via post, sometimes in as little as a week, depending on the company you choose.

Legal Cases

There are several circumstances where DNA testing is important for legal purposes. These include establishing paternity in custody cases or concerning child maintenance payments, for example. Where a will is in dispute, a familial connection may need to be established as part of managing the division of the deceased’s estate.

Immigration is another area where DNA testing can be important – finding relatives that you’ve lost contact with within the new country or being able to prove that you have living relatives in the country you wish to enter can help your application.

If you need a DNA test where it’s a legal requirement, it’s very important to check that the company you’re considering using provides tests that are acceptable for use in a court of law – not all are, so be sure on this point before purchasing a kit or booking at a testing clinic.

The Future of DNA Testing

New methods of testing and DNA analysis mean that there are ever more compelling reasons to get tested. For example, there are now widely available DNA tests that can give you crucial information regarding your metabolic make-up, thereby providing you with information about the optimal diet to follow for wellness and the type of exercise that is likely to produce the best results for your unique physiological makeup.

These advances will no doubt keep coming over the years, and DNA testing is likely to become a standard process in a system of bespoke, personalized health care plans.