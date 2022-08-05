The air conditioning in your car runs overtime in these summer temperatures and is therefore more likely to need maintenance. But how do you know exactly when it’s time to have your air conditioning refilled?

The air conditioning in your car does not always work optimally, contrary to what many motorists think. Just like a normal climate control system, your air conditioner needs maintenance on a regular basis. In the summer it ensures a pleasant temperature in your car, if you turn on the air conditioning when it rains, the moisture is removed from the air. Result: inside the car it becomes drier, and that ensures that your windows do not fog up.

How do you know it’s time for maintenance?

Because you use your air conditioner all year round, it is important to take good care of it. An annual check is necessary, every two years you have to top up. The air conditioner of a car consists of a compressor and a heat exchanger. The closed circuit of the latter contains a special coolant and oil.

I smell a smell of dirty socks, what does this mean?

If your air conditioner gives off an unpleasant odor, something is wrong. Chances are that there is dust or dirt in it. But there are other symptoms: if your air conditioner occasionally stops working, the system needs to be cleaned. Even if you can no longer fully regulate the climate in the car, you must request a service. If your car’s fuel consumption is rising rapidly, that could also indicate that something is wrong with your air conditioning.



Can you do the maintenance yourself?

No, not even if you’re a handy handyman. In fact, it is even prohibited by law to top up your air conditioning yourself with coolant and oil. That’s because it’s quite a complex job. This means that only your garage or a recognized air conditioning specialist can perform it.







