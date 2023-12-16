Saturday, December 16, 2023, 10:58



Although the high temperatures recorded in some cities and provinces of the country do not reflect that winter is just around the corner, the truth is that in a few days autumn will say goodbye to welcome this new season. What has made it clear that the Christmas dates are approaching are the Christmas lights and decorations that already decorate and illuminate the streets of a large part of the municipalities of Spain.

The beginning of winter in the northern hemisphere usually occurs between December 20 and 23, since the exact date varies depending on the year. The arrival of this season is defined by the instant in which the Earth passes through the point in its orbit from which the Sun presents its maximum southern declination.

On the day this happens, the Sun reaches its lowest elevation above the horizon at noon and describes the shortest arc in the sky. As a result, that is the day with the fewest hours of sunshine of the year. Furthermore, for several days the maximum height of the Sun at noon seems not to change, and because of this, the beginning of winter is also called the winter solstice. Furthermore, this date coincides with the beginning of summer in the southern hemisphere.

When does astronomical winter begin in 2023



According to calculations by the National Astronomical Observatory, the winter of 2023-2024 in the northern hemisphere will begin on December 22, coincidentally the same day as the Christmas Lottery draw. Specifically, the change of season will occur at 4 hours and 27 minutes and will last “approximately” 88 days and 23 hours, as it will end on March 20, 2024, when spring will usher in.

And winter in the northern hemisphere is the shortest season of the year, because the Earth's orbit around the Sun is not circular but elliptical and winter coincides with the time of year in which the Earth is at its most close to the Sun. When this happens, the Earth moves faster in its orbit, and therefore needs less time to reach the point where the next season begins.

The difference between astronomical and meteorological winter



As we have explained previously, astronomical winter will begin on December 22, but meteorological winter considers other different dates, since it is based on time and not on the Sun. It is estimated that the peak of cold is usually recorded in mid-January, therefore This, so that the middle of the season occurs around January 15, for meteorologists, winter began on December 1 and will last until February 28.