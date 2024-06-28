The Selection of Uruguay made his debut on Matchday 1 of the Group Stage of the Copa America 2024 compared to its counterpart Panama in it Hard Rock Stadium from Miami, Florida, winning 3-1 with goals from Maximilian Araujo, Darwin Nunez and Matias Vineyard. He then did the same on Matchday 2 against Bolivia from the MetLife Stadium from East Rutherford, New Jersey, achieving a 5-0 thrashing via Facundo Pallistri, Nunez, Araújo, Federico Valverde and Rodrigo Betancurto show that they are favorites to win the trophy.
Now, those led by Marcelo Bielsa They will face each other on Matchday 3 of Group C to the United States Selection next Monday, July 1 at 6:00 a.m. (Spain), 10:00 p.m. (Argentina) and 7:00 p.m. (Mexico) from Arrowhead Stadium of Kansas City in the State of Missouri.
On their own, the Selection of USA comes from being measured in Date 1 against the Selection of Boliviawhich they defeated 2-0 thanks to Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun. Already on Date 2, he fell against Panama by 2-1, apart from being left with ten men due to the expulsion of Tim Weah.
Despite being the sector leader with six units, The Charrúa Claw will seek to close the Group Stage in a perfect manner, while The Stars and Stripes They will have a difficult mission, since despite having three points, and having a better goal difference than Panama with +1, you need to win or at least draw so as not to depend on the result of the game between the canaleros and Boliviasince the first one also has three with -1 and the second one none.
All the teams will try to reach the grand final that will take place from the Hard Rock Stadium from Miami on Sunday, July 14, 2024.
During the development of the CONMEBOL Copa America 202410 teams will participate from the CONMEBOL and six guests from CONCACAFwho will seek to win the greatest trophy of the American continent.
The 16 participating teams are divided into four groups:
