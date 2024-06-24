After facing Panama in his debut Copa America 2024, Uruguay He is now focusing on his next commitment against Boliviain what will be Day 2 of the Group C. The Charrúa Claw He suffered to be able to defeat The Red Tidesince they insisted a lot in front of the goal until the 16th minute Maximiliano Araújo with a tremendous shot that was impossible for Orlando Mosquera. To complement this, the Canaleros also approached the Uruguayan area, without being able to achieve the tie, until at 85′ Darwin Nunez increased the advantage. Six minutes later, already in compensation time, Matias Viña put the third, although the Panamanians also achieved the discount thanks to Michael Murillo.
The light blue team is one of the favorites to win the title of the competition, which is why they will seek to secure their ticket to the quarterfinals against The greena rival that usually complicates a lot during the CONMEBOL qualifiers When he plays in La Paz, however, he will not have that advantage as he is on North American soil, so it will be a challenge to hit the Charrúas.
The venue chosen for the confrontation is MetLife Stadiumfrom New Jersey, the next Thursday June 27a duel that will be of vital importance, since if someone suffers a mistake they could be compromised on the last day and say goodbye to the championship, taking into account that Bolivia It started with a 2-0 loss to USA.
In their last match, belonging to the Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup, The Charrúa Claw thrashed 3-0 in the Centennial Stadiumthanks to a doublet of Darwin Nunez and an own goal Gabriel Villamil. However, previously and also in the Qualifiers, The green applied a similar 3-0 in the Hernando Siles Stadiumafter a double of Juan Arce and a target Marcelo Martins Moreno.
Date: Thursday, June 27
Stadium: MetLife Stadium
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Channel: TV Ciudad, TyC Sports and DSports (DirecTV), TUDN, Azteca Deportes, Univisión, UniMas
streaming: DGO, ViX Premium
