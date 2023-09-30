Among the wide variety of tourist attractions that Mexico has, a show that stands out is whale watching season; here we reveal to you what are the best destinations and when is the best time to travel.

Remember that for whales, Mexican waters represent a refuge during this season; Therefore, sustainable and responsible tourism that preserves this natural gift is recommended.

The first thing you should know is what whale watching consists of; It is a natural spectacle that not only allows you to witness the majesty of these marine creatures, but also gives you the opportunity to learn about their life cycle and behavior in their natural environment.

When does the whale watching season start?

December marks the start of the whale watching season in Mexicoeither. During this time, thousands of whales, particularly gray whales, make an epic migration of up to 18,000 kilometers.

Their journey begins in the Chukchi Sea and the Bering Sea, and culminates in the lagoons of the western coast of the Baja California Peninsula. These warm, shallow waters become their breeding and breeding habitat.

Learn about whale watching destinations

The states where you can experience whale watching are:

Baja California

Baja California Sur

Nayarit

Jalisco

Sinaloa

Sonora

Oaxaca

Warrior

Los Cabos in Baja California Sur and Banderas Bay in Nayarit They are the main breeding areas for humpback whales in Mexico.

On the other hand, gray whales choose Baja California Peninsula as their temporary home, where females gather in coastal lagoons to give birth and care for their young.

Another destination where you can watch whales is Vallarta Portthe whale watching season begins on December 8, 2023 and ends on March 23, 2024.

Here you will find a variety of specialized agencies offering whale watching tours. Tours are usually morning, with an average duration of 3 hours, and are suitable for people of all ages.

The two most famous species to observe in Mexico are:

Humpback whales: These whales are known for their outgoing and acrobatic nature. You can be lucky enough to see them jump out of the water, perform somersaults in the air and travel in groups of up to 15 individuals. They reach lengths of up to 14 meters, and their pectoral fins can measure up to 5 meters.

Gray Whales: Gray whales are friendly and often swim towards boats as if welcoming visitors. They also make amazing jumps, rest in the water, and produce jets of water more than 4 meters high. They swim in groups of 3 or 4 individuals, and during the season in Los Cabos, you can see groups of up to 18 whales. These giants consume about a ton of food a day.