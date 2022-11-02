Home page World

Felix Busjaeger

The time change will take place in Germany on October 30, 2022. The abolition was decided years ago. Why is the end of clock turning currently failing?

Berlin – Twice a year there is great confusion: Then when it says: The clock is changed. At that point, at least half of Germany feels like it is always wondering whether the hands, and thus the time, are being advanced or turned back. Also At the end of October 2022, on October 30th, to be precise, it will be that time again: The time change 2022 in Germany is pending and at least for a short moment the confusion is perfect again. The abolition of summer time was a matter of fact long ago.

But when the turning of the clock will end is still an open question. The events at European level are to blame.

Abolition of the time change: when the end of clock turning could come

The time change is an annoying relic from the 1980s: For 40 years now, the time has been changed twice a year: in March from winter time to summer time and in October back to winter time. Actually, this process should already be a thing of the past. After a vote at EU level, Parliament voted in favor of Abolition of the time change from 2021 to introduce But apparently there hasn’t been any change so far.

When the time change is abolished is meanwhile no longer a matter for the EU Parliament. Rather, the member states are now being asked to push ahead with the abolition of summer time. As several media write, however, the topic was last discussed in the European Council in December 2019. What sounds simple on paper actually harbors numerous stumbling blocks that need to be taken into account: Should there be a so-called patchwork quilt in the time zones, the effects of the abolition of the time change would be dramatic for tourism and business.

When will the time change be abolished? Advantages with eternal winter time and summer time

If you look closely, depending on the geographical location, summer time or winter time bring considerable advantages for the respective country: With a permanent winter time on the European continent, the countries in the west would benefit from an early rising sun, but it would then be clear in eastern Europe get dark earlier. If there is no uniform solution, there is a risk of time zone confusion in Europe.

Will the time change be abolished in 2022? At least since the agreement of the EU Parliament in 2019, many people have been hoping that the time change will be abolished. But the question of when is still open. And so it also applies to the year 2022 that the time change will continue. The abolition of summer time or the abolition of winter time is still a long time coming.

like heisen.de reported, it would have been concluded at the EU level that neighboring countries should coordinate if the abolition of the time change was to be implemented. In a statement by the EU Commission to the news portal, it also states that the current knowledge about summer time and winter time would provide a sufficient analytical basis for legislation relating to the seasonal time change.

Time change before abolition: European Council must decide on stop

The abolition of the time change will not happen quickly, that much is now certain: the topic has not been on the agenda of the European Council since 2019. It remains to be seen whether Sweden will bring the question of “when will the time change be abolished” back into the country round. The Scandinavian country holds the presidency from January 1, 2023. However, an agenda for the first half of 2023 is not yet available.

Time change 2022 in October: when the clock will change in Germany It’s that time again: On October 30, the clock will change in Germany. The winter time begins. Previously was at the first Time change 2022 on March 27 to daylight saving time been switched. People keep asking themselves whether the clock is turned forward or backward when the time changes in winter. There are a few mnemonics to remember the right twist: In general, the clock is always set in the direction of summer: forward in spring, back in autumn.

Abolition of the time change: People suffer from jet lag because of daylight saving time

The sense and nonsense of the time change has always been discussed. One thing is certain: both summertime and wintertime have advantages and disadvantages. This will not change with the 2022 time change either. Originally, the idea was to save energy by turning the clock regularly. Doubts and concerns about the practice have increased over the years health effects such as a heart attack due to the time change spread. After all, who doesn’t know it: The clock is put forward an hour and your own body doesn’t manage to adjust its rhythm accordingly.

This Jet lag due to the time change usually disappears after a few days, but it is extremely annoying for those affected. The change from winter time to summer time has an even worse reputation than turning the clock in autumn. In 2022 the time change falls on October 30th. Even if changing the clocks is very unpopular, getting rid of the time change is not always the best idea. As cottage cheese reported, eternal summer time would be associated with numerous problems.

Time change 2022 in Germany could face significant problems with eternal summer time

As already mentioned, an eternal summer or winter time would have considerable disadvantages for some countries. If, in a theoretical example, the time change were to be abolished in 2022, people in Germany would clearly feel this if daylight saving time lasted forever: it would get light very late in the winter months. Sometimes the sun would only rise around 9 a.m. and stay in the sky for a long time in the evening.

Which countries have already implemented the abolition of the time change

Egypt

Argentina

Belarus

Brazil

China

India

Iceland

Japan

Namibia

Russia

South Africa

Turkey

Abolition of the time change: advantages and disadvantages

For Germany, on the other hand, in such a scenario, an eternal winter time would be associated with significantly more advantages, although it would not be ideal either: How cottage cheese writes, in such an example the sun would have risen on June 21, 2022 in Cologne at 4:19 a.m. and set again at 8:48 p.m. The result would be that mild summer nights could only be enjoyed in candlelight in the future. Nevertheless, sleep researchers think it makes sense to return to winter time in the long run. This would reduce negative effects on the health of people in Germany.

So how will the debate about the abolition of the time change end? A solution has not yet been determined. However, it is clear that every decision would have consequences. The easiest thing would probably be to stick to daylight savings time. Then nobody would have to get used to it. However, many of those affected would then be at risk of mini-jetlag twice a year. However, should the EU decide to abolish summer or winter time, there could be disadvantages for some member states.