After the consecration of Millionaires in the First Division of Colombian soccer by defeating Atlético Nacional in the final, it is time to pay special attention to the transfer market, before the start of the next tournament, which will take place in just a few weeks: the weekend of July 16 It will be the kickoff.
It will be three weeks to recover and recharge batteries for the next contest, Until 10 December, where the championship will conclude with a new grand finale. Although many teams have announced new signings for this new competition, the moment in which Dimayor authorizes institutions to register footballers has not yet legally begun.
When does the transfer market open in Colombian soccer?
Dimayor informed the 36 professional Colombian soccer teams (both first and second division) that the Tuesday, July 4 at 8 a.m. The transfer period for the registration of new players on the rosters will formally begin.
When does the transfer market close in Colombian soccer?
The organization of the Colombian tournament also stated that The closing will be on Friday, August 4. will give at 8 pm local time. Until then, the clubs will be allowed to sign.
Added to that, there are players who were free since July 1, since their ties ended on June 30 and they will have this opportunity for a group to be interested in them. If they do not find a place to play, they will be able to do it again in the period of the September 4 to 9exclusive to free agents.
