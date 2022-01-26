The Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 has already played its third day, with clubs that are still adding elements to their ranks such as América, Cruz Azul, Pachuca, Xolos or Juárez, since the transfer market is not over yet.
Now, the start of the transfer period began on January 5, culminating next Tuesday, February 1 at 5:00 p.m., that is, before Matchday 4 and during this month’s FIFA Date, they will be able to carry out their latest movements, remembering that even players who have already seen minutes with their clubs can also change airs, as happened with Alexander Zendejaswho left Necaxa to go to Coapa.
However, there is an exception in the regulation, which talks about serious injuries or accidents, which if they happen, there is authorization for two other contracts, having until March 9 as a maximum term.
Knowing that they have time on them, the last contracts that have been given were the Peruvian defender louis abram with The Celestial Machine, Carlos Iron with bravesthe Argentinian Lisandro Lopez with Xolos and there is even talk of the probable passage of the Colombian Juan Otero at Eagles.
Once Date 4 starts, nothing can be done, so the teams will remain as they are to play the championship and seek the title of the MX Leaguewhich is currently in the hands of the Red and Black of the Atlas.
