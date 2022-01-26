verified

HOW GOOD IS BLUE? Luis Abram has already donned the colors of the Machine. The Peruvian arrived in Mexico to sign the contract that links him to Cruz Azul for the following year. The sixth reinforcement of the super leader ? Plus: https://t.co/xEvbD8GUry pic.twitter.com/uI2hTMl5uH – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) January 25, 2022

However, there is an exception in the regulation, which talks about serious injuries or accidents, which if they happen, there is authorization for two other contracts, having until March 9 as a maximum term.

Stove Football: Silvera, Hinestroza, Pérez, Angulo, Fierro and more rumors from the Liga MX transfer market https://t.co/ckLEr7ESdO – Mauricio Gasca (@Melocrab) January 26, 2022

Once Date 4 starts, nothing can be done, so the teams will remain as they are to play the championship and seek the title of the MX Leaguewhich is currently in the hands of the Red and Black of the Atlas.

Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 25, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 22, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 20, 2022 Benjamin War | Jan 23, 2022