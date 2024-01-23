2024 is already with us, and Argentine soccer clubs want to hurry to incorporate reinforcements for the start of the season, while they carry out the preseason. The competition to try to put together the best possible team is tight, and that is why the leaders and coaches do not rest.
We have been reviewing the latest news and rumors of transfers in the First Division, for the dispute of the Argentine Professional League Cup, which is scheduled to start this Thursday, January 25.
Beyond that, there are many fans who are wondering how long their respective clubs have time to add or get rid of players, taking into account that they want to complete the market in the best way to be able to meet the year's objectives.
“Argentine First Division clubs will be able to sign until January 26 at 8 p.m.,” stated the journalist specialized in the transfer market César Luis Merlo. January 26 falls on a Friday and the League Cup will be in full dispute, since the day before there will be four games and that same Friday, another four.
“Those who transfer or sell players abroad have a quota until February 9 (includes players who have already played for other teams locally)”expanded the communicator, which also completed with the information that free players have until January 26 to find a club.
We will also have to be attentive since in the past transfer markets there were extensions of some days so that the clubs could incorporate or transfer players, but in principle the day stipulated by the Argentine Football Association (AFA), whose president is Claudio Tapia, It's this Friday. Will there be any brilliant reinforcement on the hour? Anything can happen.
