In United States, time change is a common practice marking the start of daylight saving time and the return to winter standard time. This year, On Sunday, March 10, 2024, clocks will go forward one hour in most of the country, including Florida, as part of daylight saving time. This measure seeks to make the most of sunlight, save energy and benefit the local economy.

Daylight saving time in Florida, like much of the United States, begins on the second Sunday in March.. At 2:00 AM, citizens must set their clocks forward one hour, which means that at that official time it will be 3:00 AM, as officially reported. This change marks the beginning of a period in which days are longer and nights shorter, providing more time for outdoor activities and reducing electrical energy consumption.

Daylight saving time will be extended until the first Sunday in November, specifically on the 3rd of that month. On this date, the clocks will go back one hour at 2:00 AM, meaning it will be 1:00 AM again. This change marks the end of daylight saving time and the return to winter standard time. During this period, the days begin to get shorter and the nights become longer.

What states make the time change in the United States?

It is important to keep in mind that not the entire country follows this time change. Hawaii, much of Arizona and some US territories, such as Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, do not participate in the time change.

Exceptions to the change: Hawaii and much of Arizona do not participate in the temporary adjustment. See also Abdullah bin Zayed meets a number of foreign ministers in New York

The debate about the relevance of the time change has been a topic of conversation for years. While the practice was first implemented in 1918, some states have considered eliminating it entirely. Since 2015, numerous bills have been introduced in several states to establish a single schedule year-round.

Nineteen states, including Florida, have enacted laws or resolutions to establish daylight saving time throughout the year, but congressional action is needed to allow this change permanently. So far, federal law does not allow for full-time daylight saving time, so Congress would have to act before states can adopt changes.