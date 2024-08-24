According to the criteria of

Although Daylight Saving Time (DST) is a national measure, each state can adapt it under its own conditions, and In the case of Florida, the change will be implemented from Sunday, November 3, 2024.. At 2:00 AM on that date, the time of all clocks will be moved forward one hourthat is, at 1:00 AM

The objective of this measure is to ensure that there is more light in the morningsince the rotation of the sun will be different with the change of season, and the climate can affect the daily activities of each of the citizens who live in the Sunshine State, as occurred during the heat waves.

In the case of Florida, The schedules will be the same as those imposed at the national levelHowever, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), under the Uniform Time Act, state governments can override the option to opt in, which can lead to some confusion.

This schedule change will take place from the date mentioned until March 10, 2025.when daylight saving time will once again come into play due to the change of season. On that occasion, the change will also take place at 2:00 AM, but instead of being set back, the time will be moved forward one hour, that is, at 3:00 AM.

It is worth remembering that DST in the United States was first implemented in 1918. during the First World War, and was implemented again with the arrival of the Second World War, since in between there was a time when the law was repealed.

The time on some watches must be changed manually.

The US state that will not implement daylight saving time

Since some states may by law opt out of applying the U.S. time change in their region, that will happen, according to the DOT, in most of Arizonaaccording to the latest update of the information carried out on July 25, 2022.

Likewise, other locations that will not change the time in the United States will be Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islandswhile the rest of the states will implement the change together, which will help avoid confusion.