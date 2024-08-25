In less than a month, HE Summer ends in Californiawhich caused havoc with the high temperatures, and with it The typical time change will take place which occurs in the United States when there is a change of season, which is called Daylight Saving Time (DST) and aims to have more light during the morning.

According to the criteria of

Although this is a national measure, each state can decide whether to adopt it or not, and In the case of California, the change will be applied. Next Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 2:00 AM, all clocks will be moved forward one hour around 1:00 AM and will remain that way for several months.

The thing is only on March 10, 2025, When winter begins to leave and summer returns again with its high temperatures, the time will be set back again by one hourmeaning that the time change will be from 2:00 AM to 3:00 PM, something that, in any case, will not occur in the entire country.

That’s because, according to the United States Department of Transportation (DOT), under the Uniform Time Act, Some regions will not apply these changes on the clock, and they will be: most of Arizona, will be Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The time on some watches must be changed manually. Photo:iStock Share

The extreme heat that left the summer in California

As occurred in many states in the country, California suffered greatly from the various heat waves that hit the region, and which even, according to the state government, have caused that Governor Gavin Newsom takes severe precautionary measures against high temperatures to protect the population.

For example, during the 4th of July celebrations For Independence Day, a very important date and celebrations throughout the country, Californians faced extreme heat risk.