‘The squid game’ became a global phenomenon in 2021. Since its premiere in Netflixthe series managed to capture the attention of the whole world thanks to its unique mix of suspense, social criticism and visually striking scenes. The mark left by South Korean fiction was not only limited to success on streaming platforms, but it has also marked popular culture due to its characteristic and striking aesthetics.

The South Korean series, directed by Hwang Dong-hyukpresents a disturbing premise: a group of people desperate to solve their financial problems find themselves trapped in a series of children’s games that have deadly consequences. And, as the contestants fight to survive, the show reveals a fierce criticism of the economic system and social inequality.

‘The Squid Game’ was not only well received by the general public, but also by critics. And the South Korean series won six Emmy Awards and was nominated for 3 Golden Globes. In any case, such was the success that the producers decided to bet on a second season coming very soon to Netflix.

Release date of ‘The Squid Game 2’

The first season of ‘The Squid Game’, with a total of 9 episodes, managed to hook the viewer and leave them breathless. Three years later, the expectation is maximum for the premiere of the second season, which lands in the middle of the Christmas holidays.









Specifically, the second season of ‘The Squid Game’ will arrive on Netflix next Thursday, December 26. This will be the date on which the platform will premiere a total of 7 episodes globally.

What will ‘The Squid Game 2’ be about?

The second season of ‘The Squid Game’ begins three years after the victory of Gi-hun, player 456. The character, played by Lee Jung-jae, He decides not to travel to the United States to reunite with his daughter and return with a new objective: to re-enter the macabre game to save the lives of his companions and fight against the directors of this social experiment.

«Gi-hun’s effort to discover Who are these people and why do they do what they do? It is the central story of season 2,” Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed. For his part, the leading actor explained that his character »wants to have a normal life again, but there is something inside him that has already been broken, so he cannot go back to the way he was before«.

In the second season, Gi-hun will once again compete with new participants in the disturbing survival game to win the prize of 45.6 billion won. In this way, some of the classic games such as ‘Red Light, Green Light’ will return, although new ones will also be launched.

«I think what we have created in the second season is a deeper and more advanced story. I feel like it might even top the first season. But physically and mentally it was not easy. Some of the sequences we shot were the most challenging of my entire career. It was… hell,” explained the creator of the series in an interview for ‘Empire’.

What characters will be in the second season of ‘The Squid Game’?

As for the characters who will star in the second season, will repeat some of those we already saw in the first installments. In addition to Gi-hun, others such as recruiter Gong Yoo, game director Lee Byung-hun, and detective Hwang Jun-ho will return.

However, the second season of ‘The Squid Game’ will arrive loaded with new additions. Among them, the K-Pop star Yim Si-wanplus Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri and Won Ji-an.

Will there be a third season of ‘The Squid Game’?

Ahead of the premiere of the second season, Netflix has confirmed that ‘The Squid Game’ It will have its third season in 2025. However, there is still no official launch date for what will be the last season of the popular South Korean series.