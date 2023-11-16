The Spanish team has beaten Cyprus without problems in their eighth match in Group A, and they continue to lead above Scotland. ‘La Roja’ took advantage of the match to give minutes to players who are not used to playing for Spain and to 3 debutants. Now they have one game left in this national team break, the last of the qualifiers.
When does Spain play again?
Being a group of 5 teams, not all of them play their corresponding rounds at the same time, and Spain is still one game behind compared to Cyprus, which has already played its 8 games. Spain plays its last qualifying match on Sunday.
Who is Spain’s last rival in Group A?
Georgia will travel to Spain to play its last match. The first meeting between the two teams resulted in a large and comfortable victory for ‘La Roja’. Álvaro Morata scored a hat-trick in the 1-7 victory that kept the hope of leading the group alive.
What is next for Spain?
At the moment there are no more matches scheduled for Spain. The qualifier for the Euro Cup ends this Sunday against Georgia and the team will not have competition again until Euro 2024. Even so, in the next national team break, next year, they will concentrate to play friendly matches and prepare their assault on the Eurocup.
