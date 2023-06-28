There is less than a month left to see the best women’s teams fight for the biggest title that can be achieved: the World Cup. The United States appears as the rival to beat, who wants to win the third in a row, but Spain arrives with high expectations after a surprising progression in recent years. Here is everything you need to know about the World Cup for the Spanish team:
With whom does the Spanish team share a group?
The group of the Spanish team is not the most complicated, so it is expected that they will come out first in the group. Apart from Japan, which is eleventh in the FIFA ranking, Costa Rica and Zambia are far behind, being 37th and 81st in the ranking respectively.
When does the Spanish team debut in the World Cup?
Spain will open the World Cup against Costa Rica on July 21. After playing against Costa Rica, Zambia will have the second match on the 26th and to close the group stage we will have the strongest matchup, against Japan on the 31st. All the group stage matches will be at 09:30 Spanish time .
When will the World Cup final be?
The game will be played on August 20 at 12:00. If everything goes well, the Spanish team should go far in this World Cup, and the girls arrive with the aim of being able to play in the final.
