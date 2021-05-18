In this second season of Who Killed Sara? Alex Guzman (Manolo Cardona) He will continue to search for the truth after the death of his sister, but for this he will have to face his worst ghost: the true personality of his sister Sara, whom he never knew well.

Guzmán will have no choice but to become an investigator and put together all the pieces of the puzzle of Sara’s story and her relationship with the Lazcano family.

When does the second season of Who Killed Sara premiere?

The second season of Who Killed Sara? premieres this Wednesday, May 19

What time does Who Killed Sara 2 premieres?

In Latin America, at the following times:

2 am in Peru, Mexico, Colombia, Panama and Ecuador.

3 am in Chile, Paraguay, Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico.

4 am in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

Where to see the complete series of Who Killed Sara?

By streaming service Netflix.

What is Who Killed Sara about?

Who Killed Sara? is the story of Álex Guzmán, a man who regains his freedom after spending 18 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. He will seek to clarify what really happened to his sister and take revenge on the family responsible for all his ills, the Lazcano.

What was the first season of Who Killed Sara?

There were more doubts than answers, and among the many open plots is that of the skull buried in the Guzmán garden, which has a one-shot hole in the center of the forehead. Who owns and who was the murderer?

On the other hand, Alex finds Sara’s other diary, which completely changes her perspective on what her sister was, as this diary shows that the young woman had suicidal tendencies and strong psychological problems. What if the skull he found is related to his death? Who was Sara really, so that everyone had a reason to kill her?

Who Killed Sara? 2: characters

The main personals of the series are:

Manolo Cardona – Alex Guzmán

Carolina Miranda – Elisa Lazcano

Ginés García Millán – César Lazcano

Claudia Ramírez – Mariana Toledo de Lazcano

Eugenio Siller – José María Lazcano

Alejandro Nones – Rodolfo Lazcano

Matías Novoa – Nicandro

Who Killed Sara? 2: cast

For this new season, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Antonio de la Vega and Matías Novoa are the new cast members who will accompany Manolo Cardona, Carolina Miranda, Ginés García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller, Alejandro Nones, Ximena Lamadrid, Leo Deluglio, Andrés Baida, Ana Lucía Domínguez, Polo Morín, Luis Roberto Guzmán, Fátima Molina, Ela Velden, Martín Saracho, Héctor Jiménez, Marco Zapata and Litzy Do.