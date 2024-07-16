After the exciting Copa América, in which Colombia finished second, many Colombian football fans are wondering when the local league will start. Well, it has already started.

The BetPlay League, for the second half of 2024, began last Monday, July 15, with the Boyacá Chicó vs Once Caldas match, which ended 1-0, in favor of the ‘white’ team from Manizales.

The first date of the tournament continues this Tuesday, July 16, and will be scheduled for the rest of the week.

The main attraction of the second half of the tournament is forward Radamel Falcao García, who returned from Europe and signed with Millonarios. However, other players also returned to the country from foreign leagues. These are the cases of David Ospina and Tesillo (Nacional) and Duván Vergara (América).

When is Falcao’s debut with Millonarios?

Falcao’s long-awaited debut in the League will be next Thursday, July 18, in the match in which the ‘albiazul’ club will face Deportivo Independiente Medellín, in the capital of Antioquia.

River Plate vs. Millonarios

It is worth noting that Falcao made his debut with Millonarios in a friendly match against one of his former clubs and the most significant in his career, River Plate, in Buenos Aires. The match ended 1-1.

Scheduling the first date

Tuesday, July 16

Envigado – Equity

Golden Eagles – America de Cali

Cali Sports – Pereira Sports

Wednesday, July 17

Santa Fe – Pasto Sports

Alliance – National

Thursday, July 18

Bucaramanga – Junior

Medellin – National

Friday, July 19

Jaguars – Boyaca Patriots

Fortress – Tolima Sports

