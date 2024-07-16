After the exciting America Cupin which Colombia finished second, many Colombian football fans are wondering when it will start the local League. Well, it has already started.

According to the criteria of

The BetPlay League, for the second half of 2024, began last Monday, July 15, with the match Boyaca Chicó vs Once Caldas, which ended 1-0, in favor of the ‘white’ team from Manizales.

The first date of the tournament continues this Tuesday, July 16, and will be scheduled for the rest of the week.

The main attraction of the second half of the tournament is forward Radamel Falcao García, who returned from Europe and signed with Millonarios. However, other players also returned to the country from foreign leagues. These are the cases of David Ospina and William Tesillo, in Nacional, and Duván Vergara, in América.

When is Falcao’s debut with Millonarios?

Falcao’s long-awaited debut in the League will be next Thursday, July 18, in the match in which the ‘albiazul’ club will face Deportivo Independiente Medellinin the capital of Antioquia.

River Plate vs. Millonarios Photo:Millionaires Press Share

It is worth noting that Falcao made his debut with Millonarios in a friendly match against one of his former clubs and the most significant in his career, River Plate, in Buenos Aires. The match ended 1-1.

Scheduling the first date

Tuesday, July 16

Envigado – Equity

Golden Eagles – America de Cali

Cali Sports – Pereira Sports

Wednesday, July 17

Santa Fe – Pasto Sports

Alliance – National

Thursday, July 18

Bucaramanga – Junior

Medellin – National

Friday, July 19

Jaguars – Boyaca Patriots

Fortress – Tolima Sports

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS

This is how the relegation table goes

This second half of the season is crucial for the teams that are awaiting relegation. In this order, Patriots, Jaguars, Envigado and Cali They are the clubs that are at the top of the relegation table.

It should be noted that at the end of the second half of the tournament, two teams will be relegated to the second division and two will be promoted to the first division.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS