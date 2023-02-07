When does the Sanremo Festival 2023 start: dates and times

When does the Sanremo 2023 Festival start which, this year too will be conducted by Amadeus (at his side Gianni Morandi), on Rai 1? The most eagerly awaited musical event of the year will be staged from 7 to 11 February 2023. Five evenings which will begin at 20.35, immediately after TG1, and finish late in the evening/night. Indicatively between one and two in the morning, if not later… But let’s see together the programming of Rai 1 for the Italian Song Festival:

First episode: Tuesday 7 February 2023

Second episode: Wednesday 8 February 2023

Third episode: Thursday 9 February 2023

Fourth episode: Friday 10 February 2023

Fifth episode: Saturday 11 February 2023

Streaming and live TV

We have seen when the Sanremo 2023 Festival starts, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? The five evenings of the singing kermesse will be broadcast from 7 to 11 February 2023 in prime time TV (around 8.30 pm) on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow the event in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows to follow Rai programs from pc, tablet and smartphone. Always on RaiPlay you can recover both the episode and the clips thanks to the on demand function. The Sanremo 2023 Festival will obviously also be broadcast live via radio on Rai Radio 2.