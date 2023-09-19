Morgan Freeman, an actor with a long career in the cinematographic world, is about to release his most recent film, which is part of the horror and action genre, in Peru. Is about ‘The Ritual Killer’ or ‘Diabolical Rituals’, in Spanish. In this film, the Hollywood legend and Cole Hauser They will be the protagonists of a story that promises to make lovers of this category stand on end. They will embark on the search for a serial killer who uses his victims in dark rituals.

If you are a fan of horror films and, also, of the actor Morgan Freeman, below, we will tell you all the details of his new film, ‘The Ritual Killer’, and since when it can be seen in theaters in Peru.

When is ‘The Ritual Killer’ released in Peru?

Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser star in ‘The Ritual Killer’. Photo: Redbox Entertainment

‘The Ritual Killer’, Morgan Freeman’s new horror film, will be released on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Peru. This film hit theaters in the United States in March of this year and, six months later, it will arrive in our country to conquer all lovers of the genre, which is mixed with action, and present a new thriller.

What is the plot of ‘The Ritual Killer’?

This is the synopsis presented by Star Films in ‘The Ritual Killer’: “Freeman is Professor Mackles, who will investigate the steps of a new serial killer who seems to have a particular fixation on certain parts of the human body to use them in rituals Detective Lucas Boyd (Hauser) is after him, but to catch him, he would first have to understand what’s at stake and who’s behind it.”

“‘The murderer wants to perform a macabre and powerful ritual called Muti (…). I take power, I become the power,’ reads Mackles in a bloody inscription on the wall. What was initially considered a localized incident, soon begins to spread across Europe with other missing people. How long will it be before those who bear the mark of the murderer become victims?”, concludes the synopsis.

Official trailer for ‘The Ritual Killer’